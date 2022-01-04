Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Textainer Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 112,442 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter worth about $3,241,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

TGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $41.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

