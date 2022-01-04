Comparing Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and Volkswagen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A Volkswagen $265.83 billion 0.57 $10.13 billion $4.18 7.20

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Volatility and Risk

Lucid Group has a beta of -3.17, suggesting that its share price is 417% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volkswagen has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lucid Group and Volkswagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 1 3 0 2.40 Volkswagen 3 3 8 0 2.36

Lucid Group presently has a consensus target price of 37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.60%. Volkswagen has a consensus target price of $132.00, suggesting a potential upside of 338.83%. Given Volkswagen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volkswagen is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A Volkswagen 6.98% 13.00% 3.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Volkswagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Lucid Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment covers the development, production, and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses; and the corresponding genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment deals with the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbine,s and chemical reactor systems; and the production of gear units, propulsion component,s and testing systems. The Financial Services segment involves dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, fleet management services. The company was founded on May 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

