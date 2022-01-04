Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in TriNet Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 182,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total transaction of $40,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $214,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,360. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

