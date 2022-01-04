Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,250 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.79% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMAR. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $117,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $237,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $14,175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $18,440,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAR opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31.

