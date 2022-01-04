iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 121,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is an increase from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

