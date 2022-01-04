Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 509.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 149,031 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 113,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000.

Shares of CCEP opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

