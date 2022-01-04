Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

SMPL opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 456,447 shares of company stock worth $17,913,786. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 137.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 52,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

