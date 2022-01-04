Stephen Malcolm Kirk Gill Acquires 75,000 Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) Stock

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) Director Stephen Malcolm Kirk Gill purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,071.30.

NCU opened at C$0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.59 million and a P/E ratio of 13.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.42. Nevada Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$3.15.

NCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

