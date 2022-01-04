Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande Sells 2,500 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $326,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $319,325.00.

KRTX opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.84 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.57.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,775,000 after purchasing an additional 106,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,275,000 after acquiring an additional 92,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,072,000 after acquiring an additional 179,462 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,001,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,305 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 868,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

