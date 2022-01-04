MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Director Hilliard M. Eure Sells 1,200 Shares

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE HZO opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.71. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 16.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

