Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy Purchases 20,000 Shares

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,972,936.

Jamie Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Jamie Levy purchased 25,500 shares of Generation Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$24,735.00.

Shares of TSE:GENM opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$154.64 million and a PE ratio of -9.72. Generation Mining Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$1.23.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

