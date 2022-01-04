Reviewing Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mail.ru Group and Atos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mail.ru Group -15.47% -9.91% -6.05% Atos N/A N/A N/A

Mail.ru Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atos has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mail.ru Group and Atos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mail.ru Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atos 2 7 2 0 2.00

Mail.ru Group currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.57%. Atos has a consensus target price of $20.65, suggesting a potential upside of 138.87%. Given Mail.ru Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mail.ru Group is more favorable than Atos.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Atos shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mail.ru Group and Atos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mail.ru Group $1.39 billion 1.94 -$288.71 million ($1.02) -11.05 Atos $12.77 billion 0.37 $628.27 million N/A N/A

Atos has higher revenue and earnings than Mail.ru Group.

Summary

Atos beats Mail.ru Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mail.ru Group

VK Co., Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects. The VK segment includes the VK.com social network. The Social Networks segment includes OK and My World social networks. The Online Games segment comprises mobile, client-based, browser-based and social games. The Search, E-commerce and Other Services segment includes search services, e-commerce, esports business and certain other projects. The company was founded by Yuri Bentsionovich Milner and Dmitry Grishin on May 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Atos

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

