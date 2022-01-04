$353.10 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce $353.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.29 million and the lowest is $352.90 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $88.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 298.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Macquarie raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.21.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 104.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 35.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 922.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 25,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

