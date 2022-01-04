Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

CME stock opened at $225.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a twelve month low of $177.51 and a twelve month high of $232.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.00 and a 200-day moving average of $211.79.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in CME Group by 238.6% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.