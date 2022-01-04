Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Update

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the November 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of WHLM opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $26.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $155,000. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

