Short Interest in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Grows By 57.1%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VPCBU opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 24.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

