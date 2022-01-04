Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) to Sell

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $283.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Penumbra has a one year low of $171.56 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $3,691,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,787 shares of company stock valued at $12,549,074 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

