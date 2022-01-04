$133.43 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report sales of $133.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.10 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $84.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $474.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.60 million to $479.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $534.37 million, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $547.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR stock opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 372.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,307.87%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

