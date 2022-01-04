Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in December

Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PSYC stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Global Trac Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Global Trac Solutions Company Profile

Global Trac Solutions, Inc is a technology holding company, which engages in providing payment processing services. The company was founded on October 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

