OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.79

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.79 and last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 209610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.
ONEW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $923.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 21,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $1,196,562.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $299,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,138 shares of company stock worth $5,454,572. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
