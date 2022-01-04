OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.79

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.79 and last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 209610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

ONEW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $923.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The company had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 21,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $1,196,562.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $299,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,138 shares of company stock worth $5,454,572. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

