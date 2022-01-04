CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Up 2,925.9% in December

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 2,925.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,441,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBDD stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. CBD of Denver has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get CBD of Denver alerts:

About CBD of Denver

CBD Denver, Inc engages in business through its operated subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.