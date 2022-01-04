Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the highest is $2.73 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,058,000 after acquiring an additional 176,856 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $119.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.32. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

