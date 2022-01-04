NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.67

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and traded as high as $7.62. NL Industries shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 17,349 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.19.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). NL Industries had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NL Industries by 72.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries during the third quarter worth about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 381.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 24.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

