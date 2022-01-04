Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.63

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $4.98. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 2,160,285 shares traded.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $308.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

