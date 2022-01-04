Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.63

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $4.98. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 2,160,285 shares traded.
VTNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $308.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.