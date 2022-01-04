Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Up 333.3% in December

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SBLUY opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. Stabilus has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

