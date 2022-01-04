Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Up 333.3% in December

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
SBLUY opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. Stabilus has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.74.
Stabilus Company Profile
