PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $224.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $278.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $194.94 on Friday. PayPal has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

