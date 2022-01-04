Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on REFI. Compass Point began coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:REFI opened at $16.95 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

