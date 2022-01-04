Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $1.05. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 28,083 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFIE shares. TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 million, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,196,910 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 28.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 472,745 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at $509,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 164,799 shares in the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

