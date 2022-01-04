Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.41

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and traded as low as $22.75. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 166,352 shares.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $401.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $526.69 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

In other news, insider Christopher Couch purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $32,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 1,330.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.