C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.50

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.50 and last traded at $107.90, with a volume of 1383177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.