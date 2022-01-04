Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AKCCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AKCCF opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.