Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AKCCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AKCCF opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

