Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) Critical Comparison

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Duolingo and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duolingo -23.46% -88.94% -18.41% SAP 20.82% 18.37% 9.85%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Duolingo and SAP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duolingo 0 4 5 0 2.56 SAP 0 4 9 0 2.69

Duolingo currently has a consensus price target of $167.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.94%. SAP has a consensus price target of $111.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.50%. Given Duolingo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Duolingo is more favorable than SAP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Duolingo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of SAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duolingo and SAP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duolingo $161.70 million 24.35 -$15.78 million N/A N/A SAP $31.23 billion 5.56 $5.88 billion $5.78 24.46

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Duolingo.

Summary

SAP beats Duolingo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services. The Intelligent Spend Group segment comprises cloud-based collaborative business networks, subscriptions to the cloud offering, and related professional and educational services. The Qualtrics segment sells experience management cloud solutions. The company was founded by Hasso Plattner, Klaus Tschira, Claus Wellenreuther, Dietmar Hopp, and Hans-Werner Hector in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

