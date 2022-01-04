Summit Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.52. 172,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,835,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $252.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

