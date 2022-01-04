Swiss National Bank Sells 50,600 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Alphabet worth $3,068,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $14.97 on Monday, hitting $2,878.62. 18,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,292. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,925.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,803.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total value of $559,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,698 shares of company stock worth $441,035,426. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

