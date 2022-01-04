Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) vs. Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Critical Analysis

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bird Global and Harley-Davidson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Harley-Davidson 2 1 8 0 2.55

Harley-Davidson has a consensus target price of $51.87, suggesting a potential upside of 37.59%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than Bird Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bird Global and Harley-Davidson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Harley-Davidson $4.05 billion 1.43 $1.30 million $3.43 10.99

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than Bird Global.

Profitability

This table compares Bird Global and Harley-Davidson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Global N/A N/A N/A Harley-Davidson 10.98% 28.90% 5.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Bird Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats Bird Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. The Financial Services segment comprises of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans, primarily for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The company was founded by William Sylvester Harley, Arthur Davidson, Walter C. Davidson, Sr. and William A. Davidson in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

