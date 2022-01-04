$2.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to announce $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the lowest is $2.60. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.69.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $288.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.31. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $95.90 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $1,250,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

