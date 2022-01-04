California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.25

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.25 and traded as low as $18.00. California First Leasing shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25.

Get California First Leasing alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

California First Leasing Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers services through its bank subsidiary, California First National Bank and leasing subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp. It operates through the CalFirst Leasing and CalFirst Bank segments. Its primary business is secured financing provided through leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans acquired through participation in the syndicated commercial loan market, by providing non-recourse loans to third parties secured by leases and equipment, and direct commercial loans.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.