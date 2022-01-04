Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.64

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.64 and traded as low as C$4.22. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$4.26, with a volume of 50,280 shares changing hands.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.63.

The stock has a market cap of C$342.23 million and a PE ratio of 18.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.95 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total transaction of C$62,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,796,818.40. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$42,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 620,560 shares in the company, valued at C$2,634,897.76.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

