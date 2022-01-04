Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $902.29

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 902.29 ($12.16) and traded as low as GBX 901.20 ($12.14). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 901.20 ($12.14), with a volume of 328,516 shares.

HWDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.48) to GBX 1,080 ($14.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($14.15) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 946.71 ($12.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 906.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 902.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 20.96.

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 833 ($11.22) per share, with a total value of £1,799.28 ($2,424.58). Insiders have bought 249 shares of company stock valued at $209,450 over the last three months.

About Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

