Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in December

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the November 30th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

