TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Down 87.0% in December

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of TerraVest Industries stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50.
About TerraVest Industries
