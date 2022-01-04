TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Down 87.0% in December

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of TerraVest Industries stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

