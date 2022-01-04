Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $183.58

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.58 ($2.47) and traded as low as GBX 178.80 ($2.41). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 179.40 ($2.42), with a volume of 83,071 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.63) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.98) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.98) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 183.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £383.43 million and a PE ratio of 10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

