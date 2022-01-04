Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8,026.86

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,026.86 ($108.16) and traded as high as GBX 8,760 ($118.04). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 8,400 ($113.19), with a volume of 3,206 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £530.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,026.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

