Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £114.78 ($154.66).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ferguson from £126.40 ($170.33) to £132.60 ($178.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from £115 ($154.97) to £130 ($175.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £100.80 ($135.83) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferguson from £133 ($179.22) to £147 ($198.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In other Ferguson news, insider Brian May purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £103.80 ($139.87) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($104,905.00).

Shares of FERG opened at £131.05 ($176.59) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £120.22 and its 200 day moving average price is £108.60. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of £133.60 ($180.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.96 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

