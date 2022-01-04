Zacks: Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce sales of $237.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.20 million and the highest is $242.70 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $215.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $914.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $922.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $984.74 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $998.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

