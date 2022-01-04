Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in December

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ACRDF opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Acreage has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Get Acreage alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Acreage from $2.24 to $1.92 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.