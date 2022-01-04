Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.53 Million

Analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report $54.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.22 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $54.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $212.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.09 million to $212.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $221.33 million, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $222.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AINV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

