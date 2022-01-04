Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VKIN opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. Viking Energy Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.78.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

