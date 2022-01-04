Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Down 87.4% in December

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.
Shares of Uponor Oyj stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. Uponor Oyj has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.
Uponor Oyj Company Profile
Read More: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Uponor Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uponor Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.