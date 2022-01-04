Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

